Maingear introduces a new lineup of hidden-cable 'Zero' pre-built PCs

If you're looking for a high-performance PC with that clean "zero-cable" look but didn't want to build it yourself, Maingear has a new lineup that may suit you. The company's new Zero pre-built PCs come with high end NVIDIA, Intel and AMD components and use the company's patented rear-connection tech to hide motherboard cables away at the back of the machine.

Maingear is a pioneer in this area and even holds a patent on its Maingear Rear Connector (MG-RC) hidden cable tech. The system requires motherboards like MSI's Project Zero that shift standard power and data cable headers to the rear and underside of the motherboard. When paired with a compatible case like Maingear's current MG-1, messy wiring can be completely hidden. That leaves onlookers with a view of just the CPU socket, memory, water-cooling tubes and PCIe slots, along with any LED lights or other embellishments you want to add.

Maingear

The company's new Zero models take this visibility concept "further than any gaming PC Maingear has ever built," the company said. The Zero Launch Edition model even let you take advantage of the extra space by including stands to place figurine and brick collectibles inside the chassis alongside the hardware. You can also get an optional curved panoramic OLED screen on the AIO cooler with "fully programmable looping video" that can loop gameplay footage or be matched to a display stand theme.

Maingear has upped the performance ante with its pre-built PCs as well, over its previous Zero models. They come with up to Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus or AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processors, along with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs, albeit at the rich prices of $6,199 and $6,499, respectively (thanks, AI price inflation).

If that's too much, the Zero Emerald and Platinum systems pair Intel Core Ultra 5 250K or ZMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D chips with NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 5070 GPUs for capable 1440p performance, for $2,799 and $2,999 respectively. The mid-range are the Zero Sapphire and Zero Elite models, with Intel Core Ultra 7 270K and AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processors, plus NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPUs, starting at $3,799 and $4,099, respectively. All those systems, along with the Zero Launch Edition that will be sold in limited numbers, are now available.