What Is USB Tethering And How Do You Enable It For Mobile Hotspot?

For most people, a wireless hotspot is still the easiest way to get a laptop online when you're away from regular Wi-Fi. It's more flexible, supporting multiple simultaneous connections. And unlike the USB kind, you're free to move your phone away from the computer.

But there are some cases where USB tethering could make sense. A wired connection can be more stable, which is handy for crowded places like convention centers or airports. It also means you aren't broadcasting a visible network in public. As a bonus, your phone might charge while it's connected.