Netflix edges past the BBC in latest UK audience survey

Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator, has published its annual report into the country's media habits. One of the most eye-catching statistics from this year is, for the first time, Brits are more likely to opt for Netflix than the BBC. According to its research, 26 percent of viewers would go to the streaming giant as their default, with the BBC at 25 percent and ITV at 15 percent. For Netflix to pull ahead of the BBC, given all of its structural advantages, speaks volumes about how the broadcasting landscape has changed.

The data also reveals some sharp divides between age groups, with Netflix becoming the default choice for 25 to 34-year-olds. You already know that the traditional broadcasters are still beloved by the older demographics, while 16 to 24-year-olds flock instead to YouTube. In fact, the data shows the number of minutes watched on YouTube has doubled since 2022. In total, across all devices, the regulator believes that Brits are watching an average of 41 minutes per day. Part of that is down to the number of over 75s who are abandoning traditional TV in favor of the platform. Given the rise of YouTube was singled out to justify Sky (Comcast's) purchase of ITV, it's clear the Google-owned outlet is what's making broadcasters really nervous.

Unfortunately, the news of Netflix's rise comes on the same day the BBC has announced the cancelation of a number of shows, including Blankety Blank, Celebrity Mastermind and Live at the Apollo. The cuts are being made as part of a program to save £500 million ($664 million) across the next five years. Those cuts will see it cut around 150 hours of original TV programs by the end of 2028 — giving the pubic several more reasons to see what's available on Netflix.