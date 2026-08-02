Here's where you want to be to see the 2026 solar eclipse

The best place to be for the 2026 solar eclipse is western Iceland or northern Spain. The full eclipse will last longest in Látrabjargi, Iceland, and is also visible from Reykjavík, Isafjordur and all other cities on the western coast. However, Spain is arguably the best location if you're looking for prime eclipse viewing. The eclipse's path crosses much more land in Spain than it does in Iceland, meaning more likelihood of a good viewing spot, and Spain's weather tends to be 20 to 30 degrees warmer than Iceland in August.

In Spain, Bilbao, Burgos, Palma, Santander, Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza will have a full view of the eclipse A small sliver of Portugal at the northeast border, specifically Montesinho Natural Park in Bragança, will also be in the line of totality. There are a few other spots across Russia and Greenland that will experience a total eclipse, but they're quite remote and difficult to get to without a specialized expedition.

For those in North America, the partial eclipse will mostly be visible in northern parts of the United States and the eastern part of Canada, and the amount of coverage over the moon vastly varies. Some locales like New York City will only see 9 percent coverage, while others like St. John's in Newfoundland will have 53%. Below you can find a list of locations, their peak eclipse viewing time, and the amount of coverage. If you'd like to know a time even more specialized to your location, Time and Date has a complete collection of cities.