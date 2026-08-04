How to cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription

Cancel PlayStation Plus via the web

You can cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription directly via the PlayStation website by following these steps:

Go to PlayStation.com and sign in Go to Account Settings, which can be found by clicking your profile picture in the upper righthand corner Select Subscription from the menu on the left hand side Select Cancel Subscription





Cancel PlayStation Plus via your PlayStation console

You can also easily cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription via the console itself, though the process for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 vary slightly.

PlayStation 5

From the home screen, go to the Settings menu Select Users and Accounts Select Account Select Payment and Subscriptions Select your PlayStation Plus subscription and select Cancel





PlayStation 4

From the home screen, go to the Settings menu Select Account Management Select Account Information Select Subscriptions Select your PlayStation Plus subscription and select Cancel





Cancel PlayStation Plus via the PlayStation app

If you have the PlayStation app, you can also cancel your subscription from there by following these steps: