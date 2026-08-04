How to cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription
If you're done giving Sony money every month, cancelling PlayStation Plus is easy.
There are many reasons why you might want to cancel a PlayStation Plus subscription. Whether you're fed up with PlayStation Plus price hikes, tired of the constantly changing library of PS Plus games, or simply mad at PlayStation for their discontinuation of physical games, cancelling your subscription is only a few clicks away. It's a simple process that you can do through a web browser, the PlayStation app or your PlayStation console.
How to cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription
Cancel PlayStation Plus via the web
You can cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription directly via the PlayStation website by following these steps:
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Go to PlayStation.com and sign in
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Go to Account Settings, which can be found by clicking your profile picture in the upper righthand corner
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Select Subscription from the menu on the left hand side
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Select Cancel Subscription
Cancel PlayStation Plus via your PlayStation console
You can also easily cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription via the console itself, though the process for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 vary slightly.
PlayStation 5
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From the home screen, go to the Settings menu
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Select Users and Accounts
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Select Account
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Select Payment and Subscriptions
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Select your PlayStation Plus subscription and select Cancel
PlayStation 4
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From the home screen, go to the Settings menu
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Select Account Management
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Select Account Information
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Select Subscriptions
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Select your PlayStation Plus subscription and select Cancel
Cancel PlayStation Plus via the PlayStation app
If you have the PlayStation app, you can also cancel your subscription from there by following these steps:
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Select the PS Store from the bottom menu
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Select the menu icon in the top right of the screen
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Select Subscription Management
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Select Cancel on your subscription
What happens after you cancel
After you cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription, you'll no longer be charged, but you'll still have access to all of your subscription benefits until the end of the payment period. Once your subscription is over, you'll no longer be able to use the game library, any monthly free games you may have claimed, online storage or online multiplayer. However, packs, avatars and discounted purchases acquired through your subscription are yours to keep.
If you change your mind and don't want to cancel your PlayStation Plus, you can reactivate your subscription by going to your subscription settings again and selecting Reactivate Subscription. If you do so before what would be your next payment date, it will keep the current subscription active; otherwise, you'll need to purchase a new subscription through the PlayStation Store.