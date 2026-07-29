Major labels call for AI slop songs to be banned from entering charts around the world

A coalition of major labels that includes Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music group is calling for AI slop tracks to be disqualified from entering global music charts. The backlash comes after synthetic songs have soared to the top of charts like Billboard's ubiquitous rankings or Spotify's varius top songs lists.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the coalition, which is also backed by a number of smaller labels and independents, is asking chart companies to bring in new regulations that impose stricter rules on AI-generated music. To be considered, they argue that only songs that are primarily human-made should be included, and that any AI involvement must be demonstrably lawful. It comes after a spate of lawsuits have been filed by major labels, including Sony, that accuse AI music generators like Suno and Udio of training its models on their music without permission. The coalition says that any music that could be committing streaming fraud should not be allowed to enter charts around the world.

Streaming companies are facing increased pressure from the music industry about AI transparency. Earlier this month, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) proposed a new labeling system that would flag qualifying songs as fully or partly AI-generated in music streaming apps. Apple has already introduced AI "Transparency Tags" which function in a similar way, but applying them is currently at the discretion of the labels and distributors.

Meanwhile, tech companies are making it increasingly easy for anyone to create music with AI tools based on little more than a prompt. Google's Lyria Pro 3 can now spit out tracks up to three minutes in length, and allows users to create specific elements like intros, choruses and bridges. Last year, Spotify was forced to delete more than 75 million "spammy tracks" from its app, as tens of thousands of AI-generated songs are reportedly uploaded to platforms like Deezer on a daily basis.