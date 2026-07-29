Waymos are starting to run on freeways again

Waymo is returning to freeways. Starting today, the company's robotaxis are making their way back to multi-lane roads in Phoenix. The Alphabet-owned company will "soon" resume freeway operations in Miami, Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area as well, it said on a support page.

Waymo started opening up a freeway travel option to the public in November. However, it put that on hold in May after reporting several incidents of its robotaxis driving on sections of expressways that were closed for construction. It told Engadget that it "identified an area of improvement regarding performance around freeway construction zones." Waymo paused highway operations in order to resolve that.

Freeways are back! We're gradually resuming freeway routes for faster rides — starting today in Phoenix, with more cities to follow. Express interest in the Waymo app for access. https://t.co/2OS6q26876 pic.twitter.com/0O9kE7yNGJ — Waymo (@Waymo) July 29, 2026

The company says folks who are interested in riding in a Waymo on a freeway can join an "interest list" in the app. They'll receive a notification when they're approved for freeway rides. Even if you gain access to that option, it doesn't necessarily mean your robotaxi will take the highway. Waymo says it may reroute the vehicles "for reasons known ahead of time," such as heavy traffic (and, perhaps, construction zones). It added that you can always check your route and estimated dropoff time before you hail a ride.