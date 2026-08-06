Dolby Vision 2 is officially available on select Hisense TVs

We've been hearing about Dolby Vision 2 for a while now, and it's finally here. The company's next-generation image engine is available on select Hisense televisions, with more models Hisense models getting the new features via firmware updates. For now, Dolby Vision 2 is live on 2026 models like the UX, UR9, UR8 and U7.

Perhaps the biggest feature here is called Content Intelligence. This is a platform that uses embedded metadata to optimize content on a scene-by-scene basis. The company promises it "dynamically adjusts" the picture so "every scene looks its best." This means that you'll finally be able to see what's going on during those extremely dark cinematic moments. The system also works for sports and gaming, though via white point adjustments and motion control.

This is assisted by another new tool, Light Sense 2, that continually optimizes the picture quality based on ambient lighting. This should help when watching dark scenes in a sunlit room in the middle of the day.

There's also something called Authentic Motion. Dolby calls this "the world's first creative driven motion control tool to make scenes feel more authentically cinematic." This should get rid of unwanted jerky motions without approaching that unnaturally smooth soap opera effect.

There's also an ultra-simple way to adjust the settings. Dolby Vision 2 includes an intensity slider to "control the depth and richness" of the experience. Authentic Motion and Light Sense 2 are both classified as Dolby Vision 2 Max features and are supported on all the TVs mentioned above — but not every future TV will necessarily support Dolby Vision 2 Max.

Some major content providers have already committed to utilizing the tools offered by Dolby Vision 2. This includes Peacock, the French streamer Canal+ and the Chinese platform iQIYI, among others. As for other TV manufacturers, there's no word yet but we expect to see Dolby Vision 2 roll out more widely in the not-too-distant future.

Correction, August 6, 2026, 12:36PM ET: This story originally said that the Content Intelligence feature used AI, but Dolby clarified that it relies solely on metadata for optimization. We apologize for the error.