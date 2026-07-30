LinkedIn is testing a 'seems like AI slop' reporting tool

LinkedIn is once again trying to get a handle on the vast amounts of AI slop on the platform. To do that, the company is testing a new reporting tool that let users flag potential slop and removing the "rewrite with AI" button it once promoted on every post.

With the new reporting tool, users will have the ability to flag posts as "seems like AI slop." Doing so will "privately flag" via the site's analytics dashboard that others "feel your post may have come off as inauthentic or heavy use of AI," LinkedIn's Chief Product Officer Hari Srinivasan wrote in an update.

The move follows an earlier update that aimed to reduce the reach of AI-generated posts on the platform. The company has since done further work to improve its detection systems, Srinivasan said, which should lead to people seeing fewer AI-generated posts recommended in their feeds. Posts that are flagged with the new reporting tool will also see reduced algorithmic reach similar to users' flagging them as "not interested," according to a LinkedIn spokesperson.

The company is also recognizing its own role in perpetuating AI slop on the platform. It's removing the built-in AI writing tools that allowed users to "enhance" their posts and messages with the help of LLMs. LinkedIn is instead adding a more toned down version of the feature that "proofreads your words, but does not change your voice,' according to Srinivasan.

LinkedIn's crackdown comes as the professional platform has become known as ground zero for AI slop. A recent study from AI detection company Pangram found that LinkedIn "was the most AI-saturated" social media platform with more than 40 percent of longform posts "flagged as fully AI-generated."

Given the sheer amount of AI-generated material on the platform, it's unclear if these updates will be enough to change any of those trends. In addition to users who post their own AI slop, the company has seen a massive influx of automated posting thanks to AI bots. Srinivasan said LinkedIn has caught "hundreds of thousands" of automated comments and blocked billions of other attempts at automated posting within the last few months alone.