Casio's new ring watch is an undercover Oura competitor and it's adorable

When pondering the purchase of a wearable, form factor is one of the main considerations. Does a watch or a ring make more sense for you? A new option from Casio lets you have your wearable cake and eat it too. Kind of.

Casio has been selling ring watches for a while, including an adorable G-Shock model, and they're a very clever idea for accessories fans. While the devices are worn on your finger, they look exactly like a miniature version of a Casio digital watch, complete with functional clock face, stopwatch and calendar. Now, the company appears to be adding smart ring functionality to its newest model. The Casio CRW-H001M-8 will launch first in China for about $294 inclusive of local taxes. Its sensor can track heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep and body temperature. The smart ring watch will also count steps and estimate calorie burn. It promises battery life of about four to six days

Most of the industry-leading options for smart rings don't have a ton of visual flair. Most offerings from Oura and the like are chunky metal rings. So the idea of something that's got a sly wink to its appearance is a welcome arrival. Hopefully it will be available stateside soon.