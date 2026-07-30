Spotify's new feature lets you leave little notes on songs

Spotify promises a lot of personalization via algorithm, but the streaming service has added a new feature that really does allow a way to give your tunes a personal touch. "User Notes" offer listeners a place to add their thoughts about each song in playlists they have curated. The captions might remind you of where you heard a particular track, or who introduced you to the artist. Or, if you were making a playlist to share with someone, you could essentially write them digital liner notes. It's not quite the same thing as a mixtape or mix CD from the days of old, but it's still a nice throwback to have in the playlist era.

User notes are available in Spotify to listeners at least 16 years old on both paid and free plans, although it's only in select markets. Spotify user notes appear to anyone who can view a playlist, so you might want to double-check your settings before sharing with mom. The captions can be reached from the three-dot menu by a track listing under the "Add note" option.