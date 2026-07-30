Reddit's CEO sure seems frustrated with Google's AI overviews

You can add Reddit CEO Steve Huffman to the growling list of publishers, platforms and others who are frustrated with the state of Google search and AI Overviews. "People don't want a summary of Reddit; they want Reddit," he wrote in a letter to shareholders ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings call.

In case there was any doubt that he was referring to Google's AI-powered search feature, Huffman was clear that Reddit has not benefited from the shift, despite its partnership with the search giant. The CEO said that AI Overviews haven't had "a similar level of positive impact" as traditional search.

"I think more broadly, what we see is, you know, 10 blue links has driven tremendous value and growth to the broader ecosystem," Huffman said, referring to traditional organic search results. "From where we sit, AI Overviews has yet to make a similar level of positive impact, and I think that's consistent across the broader landscape, right? Us businesses, publishers, retailers, we're still looking for that win-win."

Huffman's comments come as Reddit said that its traffic from search has taken a hit in recent months and after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is re-thinking its relationship with Google. Reddit hasn't publicly indicated whether it will renew or seek to change the terms of its existing arrangement with Google. When asked directly about the possibility of Reddit ending its $60 million licensing deal, Huffman left open the possibility. "I think the range of outcomes is wide, and we have to look at you know every aspect of this and make sure that we're maximizing value to Reddit," he said.

Reddit is far from the only platform to struggle with the changing search landscape. Publishers, some of whom have also reached deals with Google to license content, have also seen massive declines in search traffic as Google pushes AI-generated summaries that bury links and as more people replace traditional searches with chatbots. Google has claimed that AI-powered search features are broadly good for the industry.

Huffman said the company is working on other changes to help draw new users to the platform, including improvements to feed recommendation and other changes to make the site easier to understand for new users. He also said the company was considering "a video Reddit experience" and letting users "background listen" to posts.

"We see folks doing this off-platform," he said. "There's an emerging content type elsewhere on the internet of basically podcasts where people read Reddit content, and so I think this version of like listened-to or spoken-Reddit can be really engaging as well."