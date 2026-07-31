Electronic Arts says it'll be a private company next week

Electronic Arts will close its $55 billion deal to go private by August 4 next week, the company announced in an 8-K Securities and Exchange Commission filing seen by Variety. EA revealed last year that it was being acquired by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake and Affinity Partners in the largest leveraged buyout ever.

"As of July 30, 2026, all regulatory approvals required to complete the Merger have been obtained," the company wrote. "Electronic Arts currently expects the Merger to close on or about the close of trading on August 4, 2026." The company will continue to be led by CEO Andrew Wilson and its headquarters will remain in Redwood City, California.

The deal, closing about a month later than planned, marks the end of Electronic Arts' 35-year run as a publicly traded company. Like other developers, studios and publishers, EA was roiled by forces that have upended the video game industry. Over the past few years, EA has laid off employees, canceled upcoming games, closed studios and shelved the Need for Speed franchise.

However, the company has been on a high of late, with Battlefield 6 becoming a huge hit since its release last October. Electronic Arts is one of the world's largest gaming companies with revenue last year of $7.5 billion and a stable of franchises including EA Sports, The Sims, Madden NFL, Titanfall and EA Sports FC. EA's involvement with FIFA soccer ceased in 2023, of course, which is newly interesting in light of FIFA's recent botched private equity drive.