Xbox consoles are now much more expensive in the EU and UK

We knew how much the US prices for Xbox consoles would increase before the change took effect on August 1, but it turns out the price hike is going to be even steeper for anyone in Europe. In the US, Microsoft announced back in June that the prices for its Xbox consoles would increase between $100 to $150, depending on the model. However, with the updated Xbox store page, we now see that European Union residents have to pay between 150 to 200 euros more, while UK residents have to shell out more than 130 to 170 pounds more for the Xbox Series S and X.

Here's the price breakdown for European markets:

Xbox Series S (512GB): €499.99

Xbox Series S (1TB): €599.99

Xbox Series X Digital (no disc drive): €749.99

Xbox Series X: €799.99

The price charts for the UK have also changed, as seen below:

Xbox Series S (512GB): £429.99

Xbox Series S (1TB): £519.99

Xbox Series X Digital (no disc drive): £619.99

Xbox Series X: £669.99

While currency conversions are always adjusting, it currently translates to an entry-level Xbox console costing closer to the equivalent of $575 for European customers. Looking ahead, the price tags may not be settled just yet, since Microsoft previously noted in its June blog post that it's expecting storage and memory prices to double once again. However, Microsoft isn't the only one feeling the effects of the continuing RAM crisis since both Sony and Nintendo have announced price hikes of their own recently.