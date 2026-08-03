Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra review: Nice upgrades, but not quite ultra

One of the best examples of how little has changed on the Z Fold 8 Ultra are its size and weight. At 8.9mm thick when closed and 7.58 ounces, its thinness and weight are exactly the same as before. Same goes for its IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. That said, Samsung managed to shave off a tiny bit of material (and I do mean tiny) off the inside of the phone. When it's open flat, it measures 4.1mm instead of 4.2mm like on the Z Fold 7. Technically, that makes the Z Fold 8 Ultra the thinnest foldable Samsung has ever made.

However, the more important design changes on the Ultra are subtle tweaks like tapered edges which makes the handset significantly easier to open. Meanwhile, there's a new titanium alloy layer beneath its flexible display that adds extra rigidity while reducing the appearance of a crease. Just to be clear, there's still a groove that runs down the middle of the interior screen. But it's so faint and innocuous that anyone who gets upset about it is really just looking for something to be angry about.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

As for its displays, those are largely unchanged as well. You still get two vivid AMOLED panels: a 6.5-inch cover screen and a flexible 8-inch main screen, the latter of which has gotten a small bump in resolution from 1,968 x 2,184 to 2,256 x 2,504. Both look stunning and feature a swift 120Hz refresh rate alongside yet another bump in peak brightness to 3,000 nits (up from 2,600 nits). Samsung even added an anti-reflective coating to the Ultra's interior display, which helps cut down on unwanted glare so you can enjoy the phone's main attraction that much more.

Still, anyone who used the previous model will be immediately familiar with the Ultra. Once again, the phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a removable SIM tray, along with what appears to be the exact same matte finish used on the phone's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 rear panel.