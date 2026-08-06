Bose has refreshed its QuietComfort headphones with two-way USB-C audio and better noise cancellation

Bose just announced a refresh of its popular QuietComfort headphones, the first hardware update in three years. These new cans sport several improvements when compared to the previous generation.

First of all, they include Bose's Immersive Audio feature, which was previously exclusive to the QuietComfort Ultra series. This is a spatial audio algorithm that uses built-in motion sensors to mimic a 3D soundstage. The new headphones can also use the company's Cinema Mode, which is designed to offer clearer dialogue when watching TV shows and movies.

The QuietComfort headphones use USB-C audio to enable wired lossless audio playback, up to 24bit/48kHz. In other words, they can be used wirelessly and via a wired connection. Two-way USB-C audio also helps deliver a clearer voice signal when using videoconferencing apps. Finally, the headphones can still be used while charging via USB-C, which is actually very useful in certain situations.

The noise cancellation algorithm has been upgraded, as it now "responds more naturally to sudden spikes of noise" when the headphones are operating in Aware Mode. The six-microphone ANC system now compensates for gaps in the ear cup seal, which is good news for people who wear glasses.

Bose has updated the hardware design a bit here as well, with an upgraded headband, more plush cushioning and oval-shaped earcups. They look fairly fetching and are available in several limited-edition colorways, in addition to standard black or white. The new QuietUltra headphones will be available to preorder on August 8, with shipments going out on August 13.