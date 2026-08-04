Here's how to watch the Nintendo Direct for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave

The next major installment in the Fire Emblem franchise is due out September 17, but ahead of its release, Nintendo is hosting a livestream to showcase more in-depth information about Fortune's Weave. Here's how to watch it for yourself.

The Nintendo Direct for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave is set to begin today at 10AM ET/7AM PT on YouTube. It's expected to last around 20 minutes, which Nintendo will use to reveal all-new details about the game. Alternatively, you can just check back here at the appropriate time, as we've embedded the livestream at the bottom of this story.

The latest entry to the long-running strategy RPG series takes place in Dagsion, the capital city of the Dagdan Empire. Its plot follows the events of Geneology of the Holy War and revolves around four main characters who are attempting to win the Heroic Games in order to earn a single wish of their choosing. Cai is a villager from a nearby town who is hoping to earn freedom for his imprisoned father. Meanwhile, Dietrich is a swordsman from Fodlan (where Three Houses took place) who is looking to test his skills in the colosseum. Then there's Theodora, the queen of the Saramis kingdom who wants to prove herself following the untimely demise of her father. Finally, Leda is a traveling musician who joined the games seeking revenge while pursuing an enigmatic figure named Lechner.

That said, there's definitely more to Fortune's Weave than the basic setup suggests, as the most recent trailer also teased the appearance of an aged-up Sothis and the Hero's Relics, which provide a callback to both 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses and 2022's Three Hopes. We also saw some sort of demon army ostensibly summoned from the Underworld followed by the arrival of Eshmel, the Herald of the Pale Raven.

Similar to previous games, between matches of the Heroic Games you'll be able to recruit additional party members and train them to unlock new skills and abilities. Alternatively, if you're feeling adventurous, you can also leave the city and explore surrounding regions while earning experience.

However, if you want to learn even more, your best bet is to tune into Nintendo's upcoming livestream before Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave hits shelves later this fall.