2026 Lexus ES 500e first drive: A classy sedan with a slow charge

When it came to the ES's software, I only had one real complaint in my time behind the wheel: There's no way to change the car's drive mode from Normal to Sport or a custom mode without diving through two sub-menus. That feels like a serious UI misstep, but perhaps it's better seen as an indicator that the car's designers really didn't expect drivers to bother.

In Sport mode, the ES 500e is reasonably quick, officially rated for a 5.1-second 0-to-60 mph time, but it's hardly eye-opening by modern EV standards. The steering also gets unfortunately firm in that mode, and the car picks up a subtle fake engine noise. Given there's no adaptive suspension on offer, there's really not much reason to change from the car's default mode.

That's how I spent most of my time driving, focusing more on ride quality and comfort than cornering speed and handling. The ES really shines when driven in a relaxed way, and that's how you'll go the farthest on a charge. Despite more than a few acceleration tests and a run up the highway, I saw an efficiency rating of 3.8 miles per kilowatt-hour in my time behind the wheel. That equates to a theoretical 284 miles from the 74.7-kilowatt-hour battery pack, 12 more than this car's official 272-mile rating with the optional 21-inch wheels.

You can feel the ponderous weight of that battery pack over bigger bumps, as this lengthier sedan can sometimes take a moment or two longer than it should to stabilize. But most of the time the result is a super-smooth, calm driving experience that I really enjoyed.

It's quiet, too, even for an EV. Wind and road noise are barely perceptible. Combine that with the stylish interior trimmings and the laid-back handling, and after a few hours in the ES I stepped out feeling refreshed and stress-free.