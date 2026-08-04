New Samsung TVs will support HDR10+ Advanced streaming on Prime Video starting this month

Samsung will this month start deploying HDR10+ Advanced, the latest version of the HDR10+ image quality format that the company co-developed. It says this will first be available on its 2026 TVs for supported shows and movies on Prime Video. Samsung unveiled HDR10+ Advanced last November before starting to demo the tech on its latest TVs at CES in January.

In its announcement of the initial rollout, the company highlighted two main features of HDR10+ Advanced. The first of those is called Enhanced Overall Brightness. Samsung says this taps into "extended statistical metadata" in order to squeeze more out of the brightness of newer displays and offer "brighter, more precise HDR across the full tonal range." There's also AI-powered tone mapping that seemingly helps viewers to more clearly see details of shadows in darker scenes while delivering "heightened brightness" in the likes of action movies and sports.

The other feature at the heart of HDR10+ Advanced that Samsung talked up is called Intelligent Motion Smoothing. The company claims this uses "scene-by-scene metadata to allow compatible displays to dynamically adjust motion processing." One could argue that the only actual intelligent use of motion smoothing is to turn it off for everything, perhaps except for sports.