Apple claims that even more ex-employees may have given trade secrets to OpenAI

Apple has claimed that even more former employees may have given trade secrets to OpenAI, according to a report by TechCrunch. The company is seeking a preliminary injunction in its case against OpenAI, which would stop the AI company from moving forward with the development of any devices that are suspected of being based on Apple's technology.

Apple is requesting expedited discovery to get to the bottom of things, according to a recent court filing. The company had already accused Chang Liu, a former senior system electrical engineer, and Tang Yew Tan, a former VP, of sharing trade secrets with OpenAI.

Now, Apple claims that an internal investigation has revealed 11 other former employees that may have been witness to or directly involved with the suspected shenanigans. This, along with the request for expedited discovery, seems to suggest that the company has new evidence pointing to misconduct.

Apple says another former employee met with Chang Liu ahead of an interview at OpenAI "and discussed with them during that meeting Apple proprietary information relating to unannounced products." The filing also states that "yet another former Apple employee took screenshots of confidential Apple documents relating to an unannounced Apple Product before an interview at OpenAI."

The iPhone maker also said in the filing that "multiple former Apple employees now working at OpenAI reached out to discuss returning Apple-issued work devices they kept when they left Apple."

Yesterday, prior to this latest filing, OpenAI wrote that that Apple's request for a preliminary injunction is "both based on false information and completely unnecessary because we do not have, nor want, any of their trade secrets." It published text messages involving Chang Liu that seem to suggest that Apple employees contacted him after he left the company, asking for the location of certain files. OpenAI said this is an example of Apple "failing to properly manage system access when people leave." The company has yet to respond to Apple's latest volley, which includes the request for expedited discovery.

Rumors have been swirling that OpenAI is working on some kind of AI-enabled smart speaker along with former Apple design luminary Jony Ives. The company recently purchased his startup, io Products, for $6.5 billion. That entity has been named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.