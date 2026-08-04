Apple caps bug bounty program due to deluge of AI submissions

Apple is placing limits on how many submissions a party can make to its bug bounty program.

The Financial Times confirmed that the company has made adjustments in response to an overwhelming number of AI-powered finds. Although AI can be used to find and identify programming problems, having so many submissions from those sources has overwhelmed review teams and potentially drowned out the bugs discovered by human security researchers. Apple said the changes include "a cap and a 30-day cool-off period on submissions through its internal security portal." Any users who want to go past the cap will need to submit a special request to do so.

Apple isn't the only business to revise its open calls for bug hunters in response to the proliferation of AI tools. Google also overhauled its program earlier this year, emphasizing that difficult-to-solve problems earn a bigger payout than the small bugs AI can easily identify.