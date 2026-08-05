MasterCraft brings CarPlay and Android Auto to its pontoon boats

If you're searching for a waterway navigation device that also includes tunes, WhatsApp and other apps, there's finally a solution. Apple's CarPlay and Android Auto are diversifying from road-only sat-nav and coming to select MasterCraft pontoon boats with built-in on-water navigation, MasterCraft Boat Holdings announced. New pontoon models from MasterCraft's sub-brands Crest and Balise will launch with the feature starting next month.

Marine pilotage is a whole different animal from highway travel, of course. To handle that, CarPlay will include Savvy Navvy's new CarPlay and Android Auto apps, which include Savvy Charts with 2D and 3D views. You'll also get smart routing to plot routes, search options for places like marinas, harbours and anchorages, nav mode with live ETA, nearby boat traffic and live location sharing.

"Boaters have been asking for a modern infotainment system for years," said Savvy Navvy CEO Jelte Liebrand. "Plan your trip on the couch, step aboard, and it is already at the helm."

The helm displays on all new Balise and Crest Conquest and Caribbean models will be compatible with CarPlay and Android Auto, but include Savvy Navvy as the default navigation app. As with any car, you just need to link your phone, presumably via a wired connection or Bluetooth. Customers who purchase the boats will also get access to Savvy Navvy Premium with extra features unlocked.

If you're interested in this integration, you don't need to buy an entire boat. In its own update, Savvy Navvy notes that its app works on "any compatible display, including aftermarket marine head units," adding that "Crest and Balise are the first brands to fit [its app] as standard, on 2027 models." The new app is now available for iOS or Android.