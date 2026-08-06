Samsung QS90H soundbar review: An all-in-one promise fulfilled

If you mistook the QS90H for last year's QS700F, I can't blame you. They're identical in terms of overall design, the biggest difference being the QS90H is about 3.5 inches wider than its older sibling. Samsung needed more room to fit the five additional drivers in this year's model (13 vs. eight). The QS700F also comes with a separate, compact wireless subwoofer as it doesn't contain enough oomph from its internal woofers to stand alone. But just like the QS700F, the QS90H has a horizontally-striped top grille with dotted panels around the sides and front of the soundbar.

Another similarity between the two: the center-mounted onboard controls. Not only are they in the same spot, but they're almost identical as well. On the QS90H, the microphone mute button (which also activates Bluetooth mode) is on the far left of the panel. There are two volume buttons in the middle and a something called a Multi button on the far right. The Multi button wakes the soundbar from Standby mode and cycles through the inputs (including Bluetooth) when the speaker is active.

When it comes to features, the QS90H offers much of what you'll find on other Samsung soundbars. This list includes wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony audio expansion, SpaceFit Sound Pro room calibration and AI Dynamic Bass Control. The soundbar also supports the company's content-based Adaptive Sound, Active Voice Amplifier Pro dialogue boost, Sound Elevation audio enhancement and Game Mode Pro for improved 3D sound while gaming. Q-Symphony expands your soundbar audio by using the TV speakers for better clarity, but it requires a compatible Samsung TV. Wireless Dolby Atmos also won't work without the requisite TV, and as I don't have one, I wasn't able to test these features.

Samsung does offer its built-in SpaceFit Sound Pro tool here, and it's nice to see. On the QS700H, the feature only worked if you used that soundbar with a compatible Samsung TV. On the QS90H, however, you can use the room calibration when connected to any TV (thanks to the QS90H's internal mics). The soundbar can adjust itself to the acoustics of your living room and, in theory, offer better performance than it would out of the box.

Perhaps the biggest feature on the QS90H is Convertible Fit. This is something that Samsung debuted on the QS700H that allows you to lay the soundbar flat on a table with the top facing up. It also works when you mount the speaker on a wall with the top facing out. A gyro sensor inside the soundbar detects its positioning and automatically adjusts the audio accordingly. Like it did on the QS700H, this feature works as advertised on the QS90H: I didn't notice any big changes in sound quality with one orientation versus the other. With Convertible Fit, the front-firing drivers switch duties with the up-firing drivers depending on the soundbar's position, so the lack of performance variation isn't surprising, but it's nice to see the feature lives up to its promise.