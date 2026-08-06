The $299 Viture Pro 2 are the company's lightest and most comfortable smartglasses yet

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Virtue is releasing not one but two new gadgets designed to make smartglasses more comfortable and easier to wear than ever before.

Starting at $299, the Viture Pro 2 is the centerpiece of the package. Weighing just 63 grams, not only is this model the company's lightest smartglasses to date, it's also 16 percent thinner and 20 percent lighter than the original Pro model. Meanwhile, to ensure a snug but still relaxed fit, the glasses come with upgraded temple padding, a wider range of nosepad adjustments and an included lens shade as standard. That said, in addition to being easier to wear, a major emphasis for this model was also eye comfort, which led to what the company is calling its UltraClarity 3.0 tech.

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This means alongside higher peak brightness of up to 1,600 nits, the Viture 2 Pro also features a smoother field curvature design to provide more natural-looking virtual displays resulting in less eye strain. Furthermore, the glasses feature a built-in diopter with individual adjustment for each eye that go from 0 to -5.00D, so you can more easily tune visuals to best suit your eyesight. In some cases, Virtue claims this even allows nearsighted people to use the Pro 2 without the need for custom prescription insets. And by tuning the gamma curve used on the glasses' Sony-made micro-OLED displays, the company claims its specs provide more accurate and lifelike colors.

As for the rest of the Pro 2's stats, it also offers a larger 50-degree field of view (up from 46 degrees on than the previous model) while still delivering the same 1920 x 1080 per eye resolution and 120Hz refresh rate we got from its predecessor.

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Now at this point, it's important to mention that with the Viture Pro 2 being based on birdbath-style optics, it won't be quite as sleek compared to those that rely on thinner waveguide displays. It also requires a wired USB-C connection to something like a smartphone or laptop to provide content for you to look at, which means these specs aren't meant to rival more social media-focused alternatives like the Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses or Samsung's upcoming Android XR glasses.

Thankfully, to make the process of hooking up external devices to the Pro 2 as simple as possible, Virtue also created a more compact Mobile Dock Mini, which is priced at $99. At around 250 grams, the dock is 34 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than the previous model, while also boasting a built-in 10,000mAh battery, so you can keep your gadgets and the glasses topped off while you use them. Meanwhile for gamers, the best thing about the dock is that in addition to supporting the Switch 2, it comes with a detachable magnetic adapter that can be removed and used as a standalone hub, in case you need to connect Nintendo's handheld to a regular TV or monitor.

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So while smartglasses are a category of devices that are very much in flux, the Viture Pro 2 look like a solid pair of specs for people seeking a more portable way to get extra virtual screen real estate from the devices they already carry around.

The Viture 2 Pro and Mobile Dock Mini are available today direct from Viture for $299 and $99, respectively. That said, anyone who buys both devices together can save an extra $20 as part of Viture's fifth anniversary collection, which brings the total price for two devices down to $378.