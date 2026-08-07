We thought we wouldn't write about Overwatch characters anymore but D.Mon looks too sick not to

Okay, here's a bit of inside info for you: Engadget's approach to covering games changed recently to focus less on writing about incremental announcements. That should include new characters for popular hero shooters, but rules are there to be broken. Some things are just too cool to leave on the wayside. Such is the case with the next Overwatch hero, D.Mon.

Blizzard first revealed D.Mon all the way back in 2018 in an animated short. It wasn't clear then that any of D.Va's MEKA Squad cohorts would ever join her in the roster of playable characters. But the silhouette of a mech in a teaser image for all the heroes Blizzard planned to bring to Overwatch this year caused some excitement, and the 53rd playable character (and 15th tank) turned out to be D.Mon.

Much like Junker Queen — who has an Ana-style anti-heal ability and can pull enemies toward her à la Roadhog — D.Mon seems like a bit of a combination of other characters albeit with a fresh spin. The designers naturally drew from D.Va. While she can't fly, D.Mon can use boosters (which have a fuel bar) to dash horizontally and dish out ranged damage with a machine gun ability.

When her mech (which is dubbed Beast, fact fans) is destroyed, D.Mon will eject from it and stay alive. She can re-mech by triggering an ultimate ability, which she can build up by dealing damage with a heavy machine gun. Rather than falling from the sky like D.Va's mech, Beast pieces itself back together around D.Mon.

Pro gamer reflexes. MEKA pilot instincts. 🦾 ⚔️ Weapons: Plasma Saber & Fusion Repeater

🛡️ Abilities: Power Barrier, Propulsors, & Surging Strike

💥 Ultimate: Limit Break & Call Mech Play as D.Mon when Season 4: Heroes of Busan drops Aug 11 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gmOFSRUA1x — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 7, 2026

There's a soupçon of Reinhardt here as well. Beast has a shield and its main attack involves a melee weapon, in this case an energy sword. Along with slashing opponents with it, D.Mon can thrust the sword forward to knock them back.

The sword is the basis for D.Mon's in-mech ultimate, a sweeping slash that grants her overhealth and amplifies the damage that enemies sustain, much like Zenyatta's Orb of Discord. To be most effective, that ult seems like it'll require more team coordination than D.Va's Self-Destruct, which can wipe out an enemy squad by itself. So, the two mech characters are quite different from each other.

Most importantly, D.Mon and Beast look sick as heck. I wasn't too surprised to find out that Blizzard took inspiration from Gundam and FromSoftware's Armored Core games for her design. I'm sure that, like D.Va, the new hero will get a ton of rad skins too. D.Mon will join Overwatch when the new season goes live on August 11.