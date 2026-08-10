Meta's 'open source' Muse Glimmer model can run on a single computer

Meta has released a new slimmed down "open source" AI model that's light enough to run on a single computer, the company announced today. Called Muse Glimmer, it's based on Meta's Spark 1.2 closed model, but is small enough to require just a single GPU for agent-oriented tasks like scheduling and file management. "We designed Muse Glimmer to balance capability against the memory and compute constraints of local hardware," the company wrote.

Meta said that it's making the "weights" that AI systems use to choose responses available to everyone on Hugging Face along with developer documentation. The download is available for free, and users can run the model on their own PCs. The company noted that optimized integrations will land on llama.cpp and other sites, "so you can go from download to working agent in minutes."

The model is powerful for its size, according to Meta, with the "strong success rates" on benchmarks like DeepSearch QA, MCP-Atlas and SWE-Bench (which evaluates its ability write and debug code). It also supports reliable tool use, multi-step reasoning, failure recovery, multimodal input and scaffold compatibility for work with OpenClaw and other agent orchestrators. It was trained on data from over 100 languages, the company added.

Meta's new model is not unlike some AI competitors from China like DeepSeek, which can run on local machines and offers more open licensing. "Rather than centralizing superintelligence, we should distribute it widely and give every person the ability to direct it," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an essay accompanying Muse Glimmer's release.

Meta's Muse Spark AI is seen as weaker than rivals from OpenAI and Anthtropic. The new model, then, looks like an effort to take its AI in a more open-source direction and attract users who prefer to run their models locally. That has been a hot subject of late, with NVIDIA recently launching the Open Secure AI Alliance to improve cyber defense following the rogue attack on Hugging Face by an unreleased, closed OpenAI model.