The most popular GameCube emulator is no longer the only one
Dolphin has been around for a while, but there's a new contender for GameCube emulation.
Though a handful of GameCube games (including Super Mario Sunshine 2) have been added to the Nintendo Classics lineup on Nintendo Switch 2, many fan favorites are still unavailable. To make matters worse, physical copies of GameCube games are becoming both progressively more expensive and harder to find, meaning that unless you still have your disc and console from back in the day, you're likely out of luck. This is why emulators are so vital. Beyond making it accessible to play your favorite classics again, they're also a key part of video game preservation in our increasingly digital landscape.
For many years, the only GameCube emulator available has been Dolphin, a program that allows you to enjoy both GameCube and Wii games in 1080p resolution alongside enhancements like expanded controller compatibility and online multiplayer. Recently, however, a new emulator has been picking up steam and challenging Dolphin's monopoly: Gecko.
How is the Gecko emulator different from Dolphin?
Created by GitHub user Layle, Gecko is designed to cater to "homebrew development and reverse engineering" while simultaneously providing an authentic experience for the average player. Its creation stems from a singular desire: playing the Wii title Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles: The Crystal Bearers on an emulator they made themselves. It's far from Layle's first foray into emulation, as they've previously developed open-source emulators for the Game Boy, PlayStation 1, Game Gear and more.
Is Gecko that different from Dolphin? When asked on X what features Gecko offers that Dolphin doesn't, Layle simply stated, "Probably none." That said, Gecko is still a promising new emulation endeavor to keep an eye on. Dolphin has been in development since 2003, so there's been much more time to iron out kinks. Gecko could go much further once given time to cook.
Perhaps the biggest current difference between Gecko and Dolphin is the latter's superior compatibility. Dolphin's playable games tracker currently lists zero percent of GameCube titles as completely broken. Conversely, the Gecko GitHub states that while many games are already running well, "most will likely have varying degrees of visual glitches or will be outright broken." There's now a communal compatibility database for Gecko that aims to combat this problem. Like a lot of open-source software, the community at large will likely help Gecko grow over time.
Are these emulators legal?
Emulators are not illegal to use; it's how you acquire games for them that can create problems. Technically, the only software you're legally allowed to play on an emulator is something you've developed, or physical games you've purchased and then converted for emulator use via a process called ripping or dumping.
The game data you extract through this process is broadly referred to as a ROM, though for disc-based systems, it's technically an ISO file. Dolphin's FAQ section about where to download ROMs plainly states: "You don't. Buy games and dump them with a Wii." Any other method of acquiring ROMs violates copyright laws, including the DMCA (Digital Millennium Copyright Act), and is considered piracy.
Because of this, many companies have tightened restrictions or even taken legal action against emulators, with Nintendo being one of the biggest players in the fight against emulation. In 2024, the company filed a $2.4 million lawsuit against the creator of Yuzu, a Nintendo Switch emulator, which Nintendo said created "piracy at a colossal scale." A year prior, when the Dolphin emulator was set to be released on Steam, Nintendo served Valve with a DMCA notice, indefinitely postponing the release. And further, Nintendo's page on intellectual property makes it clear how the company views the matter.
With this kind of precedent set for Nintendo-focused emulators, it's possible Gecko could run into trouble down the road. However, much like Dolphin, so long as the importance of legal ROMs is emphasized, issues are only likely to arise if the emulator is offered for download in a marketplace like the Steam Store.