Here's how to reset your ASUS router
If your internet has been slow lately, this is worth a try.
Located at the center of any smart home setup, your router has become integral to the functioning of your daily life. However, this centrality makes technical problems with routers particularly frustrating. Whether you've forgotten your passwords, have lost your signal or are troubleshooting technical difficulties, resetting your router can be a catch-all solution for most common problems. Critically, however, it is not a process that should be taken lightly, as resetting your router will erase all custom settings.
Luckily for ASUS customers, the process of resetting your router to its default settings can be fairly simple. The company maintains several resources to help its customers wade through the technical waters, including in-depth support pages and YouTube videos detailing the technical steps of troubleshooting your router. However, if you don't feel like wading through technical manuals or pausing and rewinding YouTube tutorials, then this article is perfect for you.
No matter which ASUS router you are using, the company suggests two methods for returning your router to its factory settings. One is to work through the settings page via your account's web portal or application. The other is to manually reset your internet router via the reset button on the back. Below, we'll work through how to accomplish each of these methods, the pros and cons and any auxiliary information necessary to best prepare you for a hard reset.
If you are unable to restart your router via either of these avenues, you can always try to complete a hard factory reset. This will allow you to scale your router back to its default factory settings without undergoing any intensive troubleshooting procedures. Notably, ASUS suggests undergoing standard reboot procedures before attempting a hard factory reset. Unfortunately, ASUS routers deploy at least eight different hard reset procedures depending on your make and model. To discover which method you need to use, follow the instructions on the ASUS support page.
What to do before you reset your router
Before diving into your reset options, ASUS instructs its users to ensure that their account and password information, as well as any special settings they'd like to return to after the reset, are saved somewhere in advance. Because resetting your router returns the equipment to its factory settings, you are bound to lose this information if you do not save it in advance. If you are unsure of your account information, ASUS suggests contacting your internet service provider before proceeding. ASUS also warns that a hard reset will "clear all the data log for AiProtection, Traffic Analyzer and Web History," so carefully consider whether you'd like to save such information before proceeding.
Next, ensure that your router is connected to your computer, either wirelessly or through an Ethernet connection. To set up your wireless router via a wired connection, take your router's AC adapter and insert it into the DC-IN port at its back, and plug it into the power outlet. Next, take your router's bundled network cable and plug it into both your computer and your router's LAN port to establish a wired connection.
If you have forgotten your ASUS router's username and password, do not fret. More than likely, the username and password used to log into your router's management interface can be found on the router's label or on a sticker at the back or bottom of the device. You can edit your router's username and password either in the app or in the GUI interface by clicking on the Administration section of your Advanced Settings tab and clicking System. But note, once you've changed the router's username and password, you will no longer be able to use its default username or password.
If you are having issues with your WEB GUI portal, you can find additional resources detailing how to log in to your Web GUI and troubleshoot ASUS' Settings page. Looking to connect your ASUS wireless router to a WebGUI or Router APP? Visit ASUS' helpful support blog.
Resetting your router via ASUS' online portal
ASUS suggests that users reset their routers via their online portal if they have access to their router's settings page on the Web portal. To do so, visit the router's URL address at http://www.asusrouter.com to access the portal. You can also enter your router's LAN IP address, which can be found on the back of or underneath your router. An example would be http://192.168.50.1. If you have difficulty finding your router's IP address, you can consult ASUS' device discovery support page.
Once there, enter your router's username and password to access your account. As mentioned above, default router usernames and passwords are typically found on a label or sticker on the device. If it is your first time entering the account, the webpage will prompt you to go through several steps to set up your account before you can reset your router.
Once inside your web portal, visit the Administration tab in the bottom-left corner, beneath Advanced Settings. At the top of your screen, click the tab labeled Restore/Save/Upload Setting. From there, you will see three options with small descriptions written in yellow. Click the black button labeled Restore. After confirming that you'd like to reset your router on the following popup, wait for the router to finish its reboot. Critically, ASUS suggests that you do not shut off either the router or your browser while the router is resetting.
If you have access to your ASUS Router App, you can reset your router directly from your phone. To do so, visit Settings and tap System Settings. From there, click System reset to factory default. This method also works with the ExpertWiFi mobile application that some ASUS models use.
Resetting your router manually
This one is a bit more straightforward and typically applies to those who are unable to enter their WEB GUI portal. If you've forgotten your router's username or password, experienced a firmware update failure or failed to reset your router via the portal, ASUS suggests going the manual route.
Go to your router and find the small button labeled RESET, likely located on the back of your device. If your eyes have difficulty finding small buttons on unwieldy electronics, you can find a map of your router's various buttons and ports in its user manual. After finding the button, press and hold RESET for five to 10 seconds. This should cause the power LED light to flash. Next, wait for the signal LED lights on your router to stabilize.
Now you are ready to begin setting up your router via ASUS' online portal. Visit the online portal, enter the WEB GUI, and begin the configuration process detailed above. If you think you need a hard factory reset, follow the hard factory reset instructions for your specific model, here.