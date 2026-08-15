Here's how to reset your ASUS router

Located at the center of any smart home setup, your router has become integral to the functioning of your daily life. However, this centrality makes technical problems with routers particularly frustrating. Whether you've forgotten your passwords, have lost your signal or are troubleshooting technical difficulties, resetting your router can be a catch-all solution for most common problems. Critically, however, it is not a process that should be taken lightly, as resetting your router will erase all custom settings.

Luckily for ASUS customers, the process of resetting your router to its default settings can be fairly simple. The company maintains several resources to help its customers wade through the technical waters, including in-depth support pages and YouTube videos detailing the technical steps of troubleshooting your router. However, if you don't feel like wading through technical manuals or pausing and rewinding YouTube tutorials, then this article is perfect for you.

No matter which ASUS router you are using, the company suggests two methods for returning your router to its factory settings. One is to work through the settings page via your account's web portal or application. The other is to manually reset your internet router via the reset button on the back. Below, we'll work through how to accomplish each of these methods, the pros and cons and any auxiliary information necessary to best prepare you for a hard reset.

If you are unable to restart your router via either of these avenues, you can always try to complete a hard factory reset. This will allow you to scale your router back to its default factory settings without undergoing any intensive troubleshooting procedures. Notably, ASUS suggests undergoing standard reboot procedures before attempting a hard factory reset. Unfortunately, ASUS routers deploy at least eight different hard reset procedures depending on your make and model. To discover which method you need to use, follow the instructions on the ASUS support page.