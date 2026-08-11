Disney+ will be the new global streaming home of Formula E racing

Disney+ has grabbed global streaming rights for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races. The platform will be home to official events in more than 140 territories throughout the world. Here in America, races will stream on both Disney+ and ESPN+. This deal also allows the racing league to maintain local broadcast TV pacts in certain markets, according to Variety.

This all starts with the 2026/27 season. The streamer has plans to air 21 rounds across 13 racing events, starting on December 18 in Saudi Arabia. Other tour stops include Miami, Monaco and Mexico City.

For the uninitiated, Formula E is a racing league that uses electric vehicles. It's been around since 2014 and has steadily been increasing in popularity. Roku has been the primary home for Formula E events, with the company even making a documentary series to highlight the league. It looks like that partnership is coming to a close.

The Formula 1 league has taken a different approach to streaming. It recently ended a collaboration with Disney's ESPN and paired up with Apple for official US broadcasting rights.