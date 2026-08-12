Google's Pixel 11 has a 30-hour battery life and a slimmer camera bar

Google has launched its next-gen Pixel phones, which are powered by its new custom Tensor G6 processors. The company says the CPU can deliver up to 20 percent better power efficiency than Tensor G5. On the Pixel 11, Tensor G6 and the model's Adaptive Battery feature, which reduces power to apps you rarely use, give the phone over 30 hours of battery life depending on your usage. Tensor G6 also enables the phone to run complex AI tasks, such as live translations, without massive lags.

The Pixel 11 comes with a redesigned camera bar that's slimmer than any of the previous models. Apparently, if you put an official Pixel Case on the phone, it will appear "almost bumpless." That camera bar houses an upgraded 48-megapixel main lens with a larger sensor and better light sensitivity than older models and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. It also has a 10.8-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, making it the second non-Pro phone in the line with a telephoto camera after the Pixel 10.

The rear cameras can capture videos in 4K at 24, 30 or 60 fps. If you want to take photos of the subjects far beyond what the eye can see, Google's Super Res Zoom, an AI feature that combines multiple frames into one image, can give you an equivalent of 30x zoom. On the front of the phone is 10.5-megapixel selfie cam that can also take 4K videos.

Like previous Pixels, the Pixel 11 has a satin finish spacecraft-grade aluminum frame. It has an 6.3-inch OLED display with a 1,080 x 2,424-pixel resolution with refresh rates from 60 to 120Hz. The display's 3,000-nit peak brightness level makes what's on your screen easy to see and read outdoors in daylight.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 11 will open today, and it will start shipping on August 20. You can get the phone in Frost, Pistachio, Hibiscus or Obsidian, with a minimum storage capacity of 256GB — a 512GB version is also available — and 12GB of RAM. It will set you back at least $899 and will come with Google's promise that it will receive security upgrades for seven years. And in case you're also looking to get a pair of Pixel Buds to go with the phone, you will also be able to preorder the earbuds in a new color: Olive.