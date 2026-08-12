Google makes Quick Share even more like Apple's AirDrop

Google announced today that its wireless file transfer feature Quick Share is expanding. Starting today, select devices can use Quick Share to exchange contact information, photos and videos. Bringing two compatible Android devices close together will automatically bring up a prompt to swap contact info. To share larger files, you can open the Share Sheet on the file and then tap the two devices together.

Essentially, this is making Quick Share more like Apple's AirDrop. The tap to share contact info in particular works a lot like the NameDrop feature Apple introduced as part of iOS 17. The growing similarity between these tools makes some sense, since today's developments follow a couple recent moves to increase the interoperability between Quick Share and AirDrop. After initially adding AirDrop support to Quick Share in the Pixel 10 generation in late 2025, more devices were slated to add the Apple option earlier this year.

To start, the new Quick Share capabilities will be rolling out today on Pixel 6 and newer devices. Some time "soon," the features will arrive on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Google promises to expand support to more Android devices by the end of the year.