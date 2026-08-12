The unreleased Xbox Elite Controller 3 may have ended up in an unsuspecting buyer's hands

Back in May, Brazilian regulator Anatel appeared to have accidentally leaked images of the unreleased Xbox Elite Controller 3. Now, someone who said they were only looking to buy the Elite Controller 2 on the OfferUp mobile marketplace app may have received the unreleased controller instead. Take note that Microsoft has yet to formally launch the model.

Reddit user ssuberlex posted photos of what seemed to be the Xbox Elite Controller 3 on the r/Controller subreddit. They were asking whether the device they purchased could be the unreleased model. Commenters, who were most likely comparing it to the Anatel leaked photos and their older controllers confirmed that it indeed was. Some suggested that it came from developer kit, since the poster mentioned that it wouldn't pair with an Xbox either wirelessly or with a cable.

The poster has already deleted their account, but you can check out a couple of images from their post below. One of them shows a screen displaying a URL at the top of the model.

Photos by ssuberlex (Reddit)

The last time Microsoft released a new controller for the Xbox was way back in 2022. According to IGN, reports about the Elite Controller 3 point to the device having both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth connections, a 3.5 mm jack, two scroll wheels, trigger locks and a new pair button that you can use to quickly switch between local and cloud gaming.