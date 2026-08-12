Pixel 11 camera upgrades include Instant Night Sight and bigger sensors

Google's Night Sight lets you take photos in dim light without a flash, but you need to hold the camera steady for what can seem like forever (actually three to five seconds). Now, all the Pixel 11 smartphones offer a new feature called Instant Night Sight that reduces capture time by up to 4.5 times, so you can snap clear night shots in around a second or less. That's all done computationally, thanks to the "redesigned software, 50 percent more TPU and the [new] Tensor T7 chip," the company notes.

The new Pixel phones have another new time-saving feature as well. Sometimes, it takes multiple photo attempts before you finally capture a group shot with everyone smiling and nobody blinking, but a new Pixel 11 feature called Magic Capture aims to curb that waste of time. Just tap on the shutter button once, and you'll get both video and a pick of high-quality photos that are ready to share "thanks to automatic cropping and unblurring," Google notes.

With cameras like the Fujifilm X100 VI (and the influencers who love them), creative film looks are currently de rigueur. The Pixel 11 is capitalizing on that popularity with the new Camera Looks feature that lets you build your own unique "professional-grade" film styles for HDR+ photos. Notably, Google says that even with highly stylized or personalized looks, the camera delivers "equitable results across all skin tones."

Google didn't forget video enthusiasts with its new lineup. The new Pro Stable Video function (powered by Video Boost) captures cinematic, ultra-stable footage at up to 8K. You also get a new Creator tab in video settings for the Pixel's Creator Suite tools to trim and reorder videos, along with a Teleprompter feature and improved Speech Enhancement.