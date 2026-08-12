Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold hands-on: Stagnating instead of innovating

This means the Pro Fold is relying a lot on Pixel 11's new family-wide features and software updates to carry it across the line. Magic Capture is great for letting you sit back and enjoy the scene while the phone uses AI to pick out the best shots and video. Then there are Google's new Camera Looks, which are basically a set of customizable filters that give you more control over the colors your camera records. And if you're an aspiring YouTuber, Google's Creator Suite gives you a bunch of tools like a built-in teleprompter, better project organization and a new storyboard editor for all your upcoming videos. But once again, all of these are available to every handset in the Pixel 11 family. Same goes for all the new advanced intelligence tools, like Rambler, improved support for the phone's AI to summon flight info while texting and task automation.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

This means the most important software addition to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold is Google's bubbles, which isn't an exclusive feature but it has a major impact on a big foldable like this as it allows you to open most apps into a free-floating window. This feature even comes with a little app switcher that sits in the bottom right corner, so you can flip between things with haste. Unfortunately, Google still doesn't let you pin the Pro Fold's taskbar permanently to the bottom of the screen like you can on a Galaxy Fold, which would have served the same purpose. I should also mention that there are a couple new Made You Look animations that you can throw up on the Pro Fold's cover screen to get a quick smile out of children when taking pictures. But unless you're a regular performer at kids' birthday parties, that's not something you'll use everyday.