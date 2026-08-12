Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL hands-on: Business in the front, party in the back

Here's where things get interesting. Alongside the existing 48-megapixel sensor for its ultra-wide camera, the Pixel 11 Pro comes with a new 50-megapixel main sensor and a fresh 48MP sensor for its 5x zoom lens. That alone should lead to a big boost in image quality, with Google's new ISP already showing dividends when I snapped pics that captured much sharper details than I expected, especially on things like people's hair.

However, the most important new feature is called Magic Capture, which can be accessed using a brand new button in the camera app. Instead of tapping the shutter button every time you want to snap a photo or video, you simply hit Magic Capture and then let Pixel 11's AI take the wheel. The idea is that by freeing you up from having to tap something at the exact perfect moment, you can focus more on being present and taking in the action in front of you. When the scene is done or when you hit Magic Capture's two minute limit for videos, the phone will automatically select a handful of the most dynamic and engaging shots, along with a single clip that best highlights what just happened. One major benefit of this is that you don't need to worry about missing the shot, because the AI analyzes around 400 frames before choosing the best ones. From what I saw, it's pretty good at nailing interesting poses or expressions like the ones I recorded of some dancers at Google's demo station.

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Alternatively, for those who want more control over the photos they take, Google has added a handful of customizable Camera Looks (aka filters) that you can easily apply or set to be your default color profile. This includes options like Shadows for more contrasty images, Vanilla for warmer and cozier hues or Editorial for that classic magazine photoshoot look.

When it comes to videos, there's what Google is calling its new Creator Suite, which includes a collection of tools to help out aspiring vloggers and influencers. The Pixel 11's teleprompter feature lets you upload a script that the phone will automatically follow and track as you read through it. When I used it, it worked flawlessly, easily understanding and keeping pace with what I was saying. Then, to make organizing footage easier, there's a new folder system that allows you to gather up related clips all in one place. Finally, to help you shape things into something cohesive, there's a new storyboard feature to help edit and move b-roll around as needed.

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As for its telephoto abilities, Google's AI-powered Super Res Zoom isn't new, but the Pixel 11 Pro is pushing things to new distances. It's now capable of hitting up to 120x digital magnification, which is even better than the 100x Space Zoom we've seen on rivals like the S26 Ultra. In practice, holding the phone still enough to get faraway objects in frame can be a bit tricky, the results speak for themselves. As part of its demo, Google hid a tiny Android figure on top of a wall two rooms over, easily more than 50 feet away. Despite the image being a little fuzzy in the viewfinder, the result was a surprisingly crispy final pic — once the Pixel 11 Pro had a chance to process everything.