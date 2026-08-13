DJI Mic Mini 2S review: The best tiny mic now offers a pro experience

The Mic Mini 2S transmitters (mics) largely resemble the Mic Mini 2 and weigh just a gram more at 12 grams. That tiny bit of extra weight is due to the 14.5GB of internal memory now lurking inside each transmitter. It's enough to capture 28 hours of 24-bit audio, or about 22 hours of 32-bit float audio. More on that shortly.

There are also a few subtle physical changes. The clear cover is slightly more transparent than before and has a tiny "Mini 2S" logo in orange and gray. The power button is also orange instead of clear, and the embossed logo now sticks out by about a millimeter. Why? Well, the 10 colorful mic covers included with the camera kit now have a cutout that fits neatly over that protruding logo.

Speaking of which, I know that DJI wants to promote its products, but many pros really do not want its logo to appear in their videos. The company really needs to provide a cover or some other way of blocking it out. They can even charge extra for one! People will pay!

As before, the Mic Mini 2S comes in smartphone and camera kits. The latter includes a receiver with a 3.5mm mic output and cable for mirrorless cameras, along with two mics, a charging case and other accessories. The former offers a mobile receiver with a smartphone USB-C port, along with a single transmitter and charging case.

The camera receiver has a volume knob, 3.5mm mic port, power and Bluetooth buttons and a clip that slides onto your camera's hot shoe. It supports up to four transmitters at once, two more than the Mic Mini 2, with four numbered LEDs showing which are connected. As for the smartphone receiver, it includes a male USB-C connection for the phone and a female pass-through for charging, plus a switch for noise reduction.

There are a few things missing here compared to the receiver on DJI's more expensive flagship Mic 3. The Mic Mini 2S's receiver lacks a color screen to show levels and other information. Internal storage is also less than half the Mic 3, though 22 hours per mic is more than adequate for most creators.

Each transmitter is rated to run up to 11 hours on a charge, and the receiver can go for 10 hours, both 30 minutes less than before. At room temperature, I was able to run the receiver and transmitters for just under 10 hours, so DJI's specs are nearly spot-on. The camera kit case can charge both mics and the receiver 3.2 times, giving you about 40-plus hours of continuous use. That beats all rivals in this price range, including the Rode Wireless Go III and Hollyland Lark M2.

The Mic Mini 2 transmitters can be paired directly with smartphones via Bluetooth or you can connect them to DJI cameras like the Osmo Action 6, Osmo 360 and Osmo Pocket 4 via DJI's OsmoAudio system.