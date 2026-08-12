FlightAware dropped its lawsuit against Kalshi after just one day

FlightAware, the flight tracking company that sued Kalshi earlier this week, has apparently had a change of heart, Reuters reports. A day after it filed its lawsuit claiming the prediction market platform was using flight data to run a gambling market, FlightAware withdrew it, voluntarily dismissing the case "without prejudice against all defendants."

Engadget has contacted FlightAware and Kalshi to comment on the case. We'll update this article if we hear back.

Neither FlightAware or Kalshi have shared what might have changed in their relationship to lead to the lawsuit being withdrawn. Reuters did note a few changes to how Kalshi presents flight cancellations on its platform. Whereas the company previously said flight cancellations were "verified from FlightAware," something FlightAware specifically took issue with in its lawsuit, now Kalshi says outcomes are "verified from Primary Source Agency," while still linking to FlightAware's website. The company also includes the following disclaimer:

This market and these products have not been endorsed by the Primary Source Agency or its affiliates. Any references to the Primary Source Agency's delay ​and cancellation page, ​or any ⁠associated marks are descriptive only and do not indicate an endorsement of this ​product or any affiliation between the Primary ​Source ⁠Agency or its affiliates and Kalshi.

Whether both changes were enough for FlightAware remains to be seen. The company technically raised other claims in its lawsuit, including that being associated with Kalshi was damaging to its reputation and that the company had violated its terms of use by using data for gambling. While Kalshi hasn't legally been declared a gambling platform, states certainly view it as one. The state of New York sued Kalshi for allegedly running an "illegal gambling operation" in July 2026 and if the lawsuit moves forward, it could begin to shift the legal perception of the company.