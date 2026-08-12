How to stop Twitch from training AI on your streams

While frustrated users are already threatening to leave the platform, Minton was quick to point out that people may not have it better elsewhere. Many other platforms rely on users' content for AI training and don't offer any kind of opt you.

Google, for example, has confirmed it uses YouTube content to train its AI models, including Gemini and Veo 3. The company told CNBC last year that only a "subset" of its catalog is used for this purpose. But the platform doesn't make it clear to channel owners when their content is being used in this way and doesn't offer an opt-out. Meta also trains its models on Facebook and Instagram posts shared by users, including live streams, without an opt-out.

Minton also pointed out that there's a good chance that other AI labs are scraping and training on Twitch content and there's little that can be done about it. "I don't know this conclusively, but I think it's a pretty reasonable assumption that almost any publicly available content is being used for model training in one form or another, whether permitted or not," he said. "So I think we also just need to acknowledge that, you know, there's a lot here that is even beyond our direct control."