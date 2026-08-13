You can now watch classic movies like The Martian, E.T. and Zodiac on Apple TV

Apple TV is known for its original series like Ted Lasso, Silo and Severance, but it's now offering new content it doesn't often feature: classic films. The streaming service just made around 20 popular movies available for subscribers to stream, including The Martian, E.T., The Proposal, The Sixth Sense, Titanic and Zodiac, 9to5Mac reported.

You can usually only buy or rent these movies from the Apple TV Store, but they're all now tagged as "Just Added," so they can be streamed for free with an Apple TV subscription, which costs $12.99 per month or $99 a year. If you want to watch one but aren't sure about signing up, you can get a seven-day free trial; just be sure to cancel it at the end if that's what you want to do. Apple TV is available as a native app on smartphones, tablets and PCs, or of course on an Apple TV streaming device. A list of the new films is below.

It's not clear what's behind Apple's addition of these films or how long they'll be available to stream with a subscription. It's likely aimed to help engagement and retention, while adding new subs. As Netflix has shown, classic TV and movie content like Friends and The Office is often the most viewed content it carries. Plus, Apple gets a chance to show off its good taste, picking a selection of pretty good movies across a number of genres.

The Martian, Arrival, The Bourne Identity, Looper, E.T., The Proposal, I, Robot, Forgetting Sarah, Marshall, 21 Jump Street, The Sixth Sense, Gone Girl, Zoolander, Zodiac, Charlies Angels, Titanic, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, A Beautiful Mind, The Aviator, The Rookie.