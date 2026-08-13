Use this space to roast the new Instagram logo

Apparently, this is the new Instagram wordmark. Apropos of nothing, Instagram head Adam Mosseri revealed the new logo on Thursday, providing a brief explanation about how it's time for a "cleaner and more modern" refresh of the brand. It seems that this isn't a joke. However, after staring at the new lettering for a full minute, disgust and confusion mounting by the second, we've concluded that it might possibly be corporate ragebait. So, let's all gleefully and maliciously comply.

Look at the new Instagram logo deeply. Study its curves, and recognize how sharply and randomly they terminate. Trace its lines, and notice that some of them connect while others don't — making the consecutive "t" and "a" stand out in particular, as if to say thank you in a cute British accent, or maybe suggest that this is a space for some secret T&A. Appreciate its uniquely jarring blend of half-cursive letters and sans-serif print. Consider whether it would look better if the bottom of the "g" actually flowed into something. Attempt to make sense of that disturbing, semi-connected "r."

Now just glance at the logo. It says "Instagzam," doesn't it?

Those are our initial thoughts on the new Instagram wordmark, but please, share your own feelings below. What's its most egregious design sin? Or, maybe you like it — in which case, please explain yourself.