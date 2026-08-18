Nimble SharePower review: Two battery packs for the price of one

The SharePower has a streamlined design while still supporting a handful of useful bonuses. It features a rectangular plastic shell (made from 100 percent recycled materials) with rounded edges and what looks to be a built-in carrying strap. There's also a decorative hexagon that turns into a digital power readout when you press the button on its side.

However, things get more interesting when you grab each side of the battery pack and pull it apart to reveal two independent cells joined together magnetically. On the inside, it becomes quickly apparent that the carrying strap is actually a captured cable that you can use to charge anything with a USB-C port without needing to rely on external cords (though you do get a spare in the box for good measure).

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

If you press the second button on the inside, you'll reveal a hidden set of indicator lights to show charge status for that side. Granted, because there's only four of them, it's not nearly as precise as the digits you get on the other display, but it's good enough for an estimate. Meanwhile, the other half of the battery pack features a flip-up USB-C jack that neatly attaches to the bottom of a phone or tablet. All told, it's a clever kit that gives you a lot of flexibility when it comes to charging multiple devices while still being relatively compact. The SharePower is similar in size (3.1 x 2.8 x 1 inches) and weight (7.6 ounces) to a deck of playing cards.

While they are relatively minor, I do have two critiques. I appreciate how convenient Nimble's magnetic connection is, I just wish it was a bit stronger. If you accidentally grab one half and give it a shake, there's a decent chance the other side will fall off, which isn't something I really want to worry about. My other small gripe is that I'm not a fan of captured cables (aka cords that are hardwired into a gadget). I fear that if people really do use the built-in wire as a carrying strap, it'll be much more prone to damage that won't be easy to repair.