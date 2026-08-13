Hosting provider Namecheap is down after data center cooling failure

If you noticed websites suddenly being unavailable today, the issue could have been an outage at hosting provider Namecheap. According to a notice from the company, Namecheap experienced an outage today following what it calls "a failure of cooling systems" at its data center in Phoenix. As a result, many of its services were down today, including its own website. A post on X from CEO Hillan Klein said that "Based on current conditions, we anticipate being able to begin bringing customer services back online at approximately 3:00–3:30pm ET."

A further update on the ongoing cooling incident at our PhoenixNAP data center: Temperatures continue to fall. The cooling process is taking effect and temperatures are consistently trending in the right direction. Based on the progress we are seeing, our teams have now begun... — Hillan Klein (@NamecheapCEO) August 13, 2026

The PhoenixNAP data center had its own post that said it was experiencing "elevated white space temperatures" as a result of damage from heavy storms overnight in the city. Namecheap's hosting plans, EasyWP, DNS and email clients were all impacted, some to the point of being unreachable, while others were experiencing delays in activity. Unfortunately, the widespread issues seem to also have impacted customer support tools. If you're a Namecheap client who's still experiencing problems later into the day, it'll be worth keeping tabs on the company's social accounts for updates.