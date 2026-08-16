You might want to skip Newegg's GPU trade-in program

Trading in old hardware makes upgrading easy, but selling your old GPU yourself could leave considerably more money in your pocket.

Newegg's GPU Trade-In program makes upgrading surprisingly painless. Choose an eligible replacement, tell Newegg what old components you have, complete your purchase and the retailer will send you a prepaid UPS label to send your outdated hardware back. Once your trade-in passes inspection, the agreed credit amount is refunded to your original payment method. There is, however, a pretty sizable convenience fee hiding in those numbers.

Those trade-in values can fall well short of what comparable components have recently fetched on eBay, which poses a rather obvious question: How much is it actually worth to avoid the hassle of selling your GPU, CPU or memory yourself?