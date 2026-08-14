The Mandalorian and Grogu will hit Disney+ on September 2

The moderately successful Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu will be available to stream via Disney+ on September 2. This is just over three months after the film hit theaters and six weeks after it became available to rent or purchase in a digital format.

For the uninitiated, this is a sequel film to the hit series The Mandalorian, which is the show that launched the Disney+ platform. Both the series and the film follow the exploits of the titular Mandalorian bounty hunter and his cute and cuddly ward, a 55-year-old member of Yoda's species that presents as a baby. They age differently. It's a whole thing.

The galaxy's favorite duo is bringing the adventure home. Stream Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu on @DisneyPlus September 2. pic.twitter.com/1FdjwklA1V — Star Wars (@starwars) August 14, 2026

The Mandalorian was so successful that it spawned an entire interconnected Star Wars universe on TV. This led to direct sequel shows, like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

The Mandalorian and Grogu received a fairly muted response from critics, with many saying it seemed more like a series of TV episodes stitched together than a proper movie. I saw it and tend to agree with that assessment, though it's a fun enough romp that's perfect for a Friday night Disney+ watch party.

As a matter of fact, it's likely to perform rather well on Disney+. It's a pretty decent flick for older kids and teens. The stakes are fairly simple and there isn't all that much dialog. That's because the two lead characters are a puppet and a guy in full body armor that barely speaks. Later, they are inexplicably joined by the muscular (?!) son of Jabba the Hutt. Like I said, it's a fun enough romp.

This could even help Disney+ with customer retention. Obviously, I'm not privy to what's going on over there, but it doesn't seem like the platform cares all that much about its two most popular IPs. There's only one big Star Wars show on the horizon and that's season two of Ahsoka.

We haven't heard that much about Marvel either. There's a show about Vision coming in October and the third season of Daredevil: Born Again next year, but that's about it. That said, it's possible the company is holding onto some cards until its big D23 presentation, which happens this weekend.