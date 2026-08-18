No charger, no problem: The best ways to charge your phone away from an outlet

Sometimes, you forget your power bank at home or end up being away from a charger longer than expected. If you don't have a USB port in your vehicle, consider a wireless charger for your car that plugs into the power socket or cigarette lighter. These typically attach to the air vent or dashboard, so you can also use your phone for navigation. Belkin has a few models, including the Qi2-compatible BoostCharge Pro. Anker has several car chargers, as well.

You can also get some short USB cables and put one in your bag for emergencies. If your phone ends up dead, you can use that to plug into a laptop. In a hotel or Airbnb with no access to a charger? Check the TV. If it has a USB port, try plugging your phone in to see if it can deliver power. This may not work on all TVs with USB ports, and if it does, your phone will charge very slowly. But it could save you in a pinch.

Finally, you could plug your phone into public charging stations with USB ports, like those in airports and cafes. Take note that the FBI previously issued a warning that "bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices." This "juice jacking" type of cyberattack rarely happens in the real world. But if you want to ensure your safety, you can get "charge-only" USB cables that are incapable of transferring data. They're also described as "data blockers" in online listings.

You should also make it a habit to tap Don't Trust when you plug your phone into an unfamiliar USB port and it asks you if you want to "trust this device." Choosing to trust the device you're plugging into will allow it to access your data.