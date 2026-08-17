What are your retro game consoles worth?

Condition, scarcity and even a model number can turn old hardware into something surprisingly valuable.

That old console buried in your closet could be worth more than you expect. Or it could still be worth roughly what you assumed when you shoved it behind a box of cables 15 years ago.

Age alone is a pretty bad pricing guide. The exact model, whether it still works, its cosmetic condition and what survived alongside it can all affect the value. Special editions and desirable hardware revisions can push prices much higher, while prototypes operate in the sort of market where normal rules politely leave the room.