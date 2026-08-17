Another woman joins lawsuit accusing Grok of generating CSAM

A fourth party is pursuing legal action against xAI, alleging that Grok was used to create child sexual abuse material (CSAM) based on her childhood photos. As first reported by Washington Post, the woman, named as Jane Doe 4 in the lawsuit, said that her stepfather used Grok to create "thousands of sexually explicit images of her as a child and traded them online."

According to the the lawsuit, the stepfather created more than 7,000 "fake explicit images of her using the AI chatbot Grok," including converting a photo taken of her when she was 11 into a sexually explicit image. Eventually, state and local law enforcement raided her stepfather's electronic devices for CSAM and two days after, he was found dead by suicide in his car, according to the report.

Jane Doe 4 joins three other teenagers, who filed the original lawsuit that alleged that Grok was used to create sexually explicit deepfake images of them. The suit started with the three teens in Tennessee, but the class action lawsuit argued it could cover "at least thousands of minors."

Besides this lawsuit, xAI and its Grok chatbot have been at the center of many investigations regarding CSAM. In January, California's attorney general, Rob Bonta, launched an investigation into xAI, accusing it of generating nonconsensual deepfake nudes of women and children. Later that month, the European Union also opened its own probe of X to determine if the platform had enough measures in place to stop the spread of AI-generated CSAM. We reached out to xAI for comment on the latest update to the lawsuit and will update the story when we hear back.