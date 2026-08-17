Uber aims for 1 million daily drone deliveries with Zipline partnership

You could soon get your Uber Eats order delivered by a Zipline drone thanks to the latest partnership between the two companies. As detailed in an Uber press release, the company is targeting a goal of one million drone deliveries each day by end of 2029. The partnering companies also announced that the first deployments are scheduled for later this year, with drone deliveries first becoming available in Zipline's existing US markets, including Pea Ridge, Ark. and the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, before expanding to dozens of more cities.

On top of the combination of Uber's network and Zipline's drone fleet, Uber made a strategic investment into Zipline but didn't disclose the financial details. Before this partnership, Zipline teamed up with Walmart and Chipotle to make food and retail deliveries. On its own, Zipline has delivered more than 2.7 million deliveries ranging from healthcare products to food.

It's not the first major investment Uber has made into drone deliveries, having partnered with Flytrex for Uber Eats in 2025. Beyond drones, Uber has partnered with companies Lucid and Momenta to offer robotaxis for autonomous ride-hailing services. However, Uber and Zipline will be directly competing with DoorDash and Wing, who kicked off their drone delivery partnership in 2022 and recently expanded their drone delivery service footprint to the metro Atlanta area.