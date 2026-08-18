Here's why you should think twice before storing your electronics in the garage

To most, the garage seems like a fairly sensible place for storing electronics. There's usually plenty of room for unused TVs, old laptops, game consoles, boxes of cables or spare monitors so they aren't taking up space in the main part of your house. However, storing your electronics in the garage may be a slow and brutal way of turning them into paperweights, depending on where you live and the state of your garage.

Most garages throughout the US lack climate control simply because it's the default safety position. Because carbon monoxide or other dangerous gases could potentially enter the home through linked ductwork, most state and local building codes treat garages like the orphan of the home. Worse, most garages aren't insulated and they tend to have a greenhouse effect, often 10 to 18 degrees hotter than the outside temperature. For example, the southwest's dry heat can accelerate battery aging, and in some areas produces rapid, large temperature swings in the evenings.

No matter where you live, humidity can corrode contacts and solder joints and create condensation inside devices. Of course, this isn't to say every garage will destroy every gadget. A tightly sealed, insulated garage in a mild climate presents a relatively low risk. Still, as a general rule, you should never store electronics in a garage unless its climate-controlled, or the environment consistently remains within the manufacturer's recommended storage conditions.