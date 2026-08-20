Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds come with user-replaceable batteries

Sennheiser just announced a refresh of its popular Momentum True Wireless earbuds. The True Wireless 5 earbuds bring several new features to the table, but there's one that's particularly interesting. They ship with user-replaceable batteries.

This applies to both the actual earbuds and the charging case, with Sennheiser promising the whole replacement process should take "mere minutes" and requires just a compact screwdriver. Earbud batteries tend to fail rather quickly, so this is great news.

Battery life is also improved with this refresh. Users can expect 12 hours of playback per charge, with 40 hours total when considering the case. There's a quick charge capability that can extend listening time by an hour with eight minutes at the outlet.

The True Wireless 5 earbuds feature a new design, which looks a bit slimmer when compared to the True Wireless 4. The company says the earbuds now offer a "barely there" fit and that testers preferred it over the previous generation by 73 percent. The charging case has also been re-designed, with a narrower and more pocket-friendly form factor.

Voice calls should be improved this go-around, thanks to an AI speech enhancement algorithm. The ANC system has been refreshed, with a new ear tip and a four-microphone array. Sennheiser says this will "maximize noise cancelling performance while delivering the series' most natural-sounding, real-time transparency mode."

As for audio, the buds feature the company's 7mm TrueResponse transducer and stream via Bluetooth 6.0. This means they can handle music up to 24-bit and 96kHz. There's also a free app with an 8-band EQ for making minor adjustments. Spatial audio is even on the menu here, thanks to head-tracking accelerometers.

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds will be available from September 3. There will be five different colorways, all priced at $300.